First teaser for the new Toyota Avalon
9 December 2017 08:54:32
|Tweet
Toyota has published the first teaser picture of the new 2018 Avalon model. The new Japanese car will be officially showcased during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, the event which will kick off on 14th January.
According to some rumors, the new Toyota Avalon will feature the new Toyota New Global Architecture, the same platform which is used for the Camry. The same voices told us that we might see the same V6 3.5 liter petron unit but there will be and a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.
For now we don't have any other details but we can assure that the car will come with a revised exterior with some influences from the Camry model. The front part will feature larger air intakes while the back of the car will come with aggression and style. We'll see what that means during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1969 Toyota 7Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 7800 rpmN/A
2008 Toyota A-BAT ConceptEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Synergy DriveN/AN/A
2004 Toyota Alessandro Volta ConceptEngine: Lexus RX 400 Hybrid System w/V6, Power: 304.3 kw / 408 bhpN/A
2002 Toyota ccX ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Various News
Volvo XC40 production starts in Belgium
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...