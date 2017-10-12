First Polestar model - teaser pictures

A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model.





In order to cheer us up, Polestar has published a few teaser pictures on its Instagram account. We can't see lots of exterior details but we can be sure that the upcoming model will have unique taillights, twin exhaust pipes and a Formula 1 inspired taillight mounted in the air diffuser.





According to some rumors, the first Polestar model will be a hybrid one. It will use a petrol unit and some electric help in order to deliver as much as 600 horsepower. The run from not to 100 km/h will be done in less than four seconds.





According to the same voices, the car will be ready to debut in 2018 and the sales will start in 2019. The official debut of the first Polestar model will took place on October 17.

Source: Polestar