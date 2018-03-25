First pictures of the 2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80 Limited Editions
25 March 2018 09:43:05
|Tweet
Infiniti will unveil during the 2018 New York Auto Show the 2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80 Limited Edition. For now we have some pictures and also some details with the new models.
The 2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited, the Japanese car manufacturer will add some dark chrome parts to the body, including the grille, some fog lights details and door moldings. Infiniti also added some dark paint onver the roof rack and its cross bars, and on the rear bumper. The 20 inch multi-spoke wheels will complete the exterior package.
Inside the cabin you'll find some Stone-colored, semi-aniline leather seats with contrast stitching. Under the hood you'll get the same V6 3.5 liter with 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque.
The 2019 Infiniti QX80 Limied will get an Anthracite Gray exterior and some satin chrme accents. Inside, you'll find two-tone, semi-aniline leather and Alcantara. The QX80 Limited will get the same V8 5.6 liter 400 horsepower unit.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
