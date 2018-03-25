First pictures of the 2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80 Limited Editions

Infiniti will unveil during the 2018 New York Auto Show the 2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80 Limited Edition. For now we have some pictures and also some details with the new models.





The 2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited, the Japanese car manufacturer will add some dark chrome parts to the body, including the grille, some fog lights details and door moldings. Infiniti also added some dark paint onver the roof rack and its cross bars, and on the rear bumper. The 20 inch multi-spoke wheels will complete the exterior package.





Inside the cabin you'll find some Stone-colored, semi-aniline leather seats with contrast stitching. Under the hood you'll get the same V6 3.5 liter with 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque.





The 2019 Infiniti QX80 Limied will get an Anthracite Gray exterior and some satin chrme accents. Inside, you'll find two-tone, semi-aniline leather and Alcantara. The QX80 Limited will get the same V8 5.6 liter 400 horsepower unit.

Tags: infiniti qx60 limited, infiniti qx80 limited

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles