First picture with the all-new Volkswagen Touareg
4 March 2018 11:59:24
Volkswagen will unveil the new Toureg on 23rd March during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show. The German car manufacturer has picked China because this market had the biggest rise in the SUV segment and also because China is the first market for VW.
The new generation Volkswagen Touareg will come with a new design and with an impressive interior. According to the German car manufacturer, the new Touareg will feature a new cockpit. Instead of the conventional instrument panel, the driver will get a 12 inch display. Also, the car will feature a 15 inch display for the infotainment system. Just like the Mercedes-Benz, these two displays will be fizically connected.
The new generation Volkswagen Toureg will feature four-wheel steering system. At higher speeds, this gives the Touareg greater agility in bends and more directional stability. At speeds slower than 37 km/h, the rear wheels take the opposite direction to the front wheels, thus easing manoeuvring. The fact that this reduces the turning radius from 12.20 metres to 11.13 compared to the previous model, is perhaps not so important out here in the wild.
The engine line-up will also come with a hybrid version. With all the details we will come back on March 23rd.
