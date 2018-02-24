Home » News » Seat » First picture of the new Cupra Ateca

First picture of the new Cupra Ateca

24 February 2018 09:46:52

A few days ago, Seat announced that Cupra will become a sub-brand. Now, the Spanish car manufacturer has come with the first product developed under this sign.

We are talking about the Cupra Ateca, which is also the first performance SUV developed by the Spanish car manufacturer. According to Seat, Cupra stands for uniqueness, sophistication and performance. The brand becomes its own entity, created to develop models in conjunction with Seat and with the firm commitment to grow independently. 

First picture of the new Cupra Ateca
For now these are all the officials details we know about the Cupra Ateca, but don't worry: all the info will be unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. 

“Cupra is a big opportunity for Seat, for our customers and for the business. The whole project has surfaced as the dream of a group of people who were looking for a way to conquer a new group of car lovers”, said Seat President Luca de Meo.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Seat, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Hyundai launched the new generation Santa FE SUV

    Hyundai launched the new generation Santa FE SUV

  2. This is the new Volvo V60

    This is the new Volvo V60

  3. Skoda at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

    Skoda at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

  4.  
  5. This is the new generation Peugeot 508

    This is the new generation Peugeot 508

  6. First picture of the new Cupra Ateca

    First picture of the new Cupra Ateca

  7. 2018 Vauxhall Combo Life unveiled

    2018 Vauxhall Combo Life unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Seat Leon Cupra

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm

  2. 2001 Seat Leon Cupra R

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 270 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...

Various News

Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLIIToyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com