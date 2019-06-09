Home » News » Kia » First picture of the Kia XCeed

First picture of the Kia XCeed

9 June 2019

Kia published the first picture of the upcoming Kia XCeed cross model. As the name suggests, the car is based on the Ceed compact model and it will come with a raised ride height and some new protections. 

The car will compete with the Focus Active model, but we do not know if the model will be available with an intelligent all-wheel drive. It will remained to be seen, because the new Kia XCeed will be unveiled on June 26. 

Kia did not disclose any details about the upcoming engine line-up but we are pretty sure that the new XCeed will be offered with the three-cylinder 1.0 liter engine with 118 horsepower and with the 1.6 liter with 138 horsepower. On the diesel side customers will get the 1.6 liter diesel with 114 HP. 

