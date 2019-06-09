First picture of the Kia XCeed
9 June 2019 05:40:48
Kia published the first picture of the upcoming Kia XCeed cross model. As the name suggests, the car is based on the Ceed compact model and it will come with a raised ride height and some new protections.
The car will compete with the Focus Active model, but we do not know if the model will be available with an intelligent all-wheel drive. It will remained to be seen, because the new Kia XCeed will be unveiled on June 26.
Kia did not disclose any details about the upcoming engine line-up but we are pretty sure that the new XCeed will be offered with the three-cylinder 1.0 liter engine with 118 horsepower and with the 1.6 liter with 138 horsepower. On the diesel side customers will get the 1.6 liter diesel with 114 HP.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record ...
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
