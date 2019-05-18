Home » News » Volkswagen » First official sketch with the Volkswagen Golf 8 interior
First official sketch with the Volkswagen Golf 8 interior
18 May 2019 04:00:44
|Tweet
Volkswagen Golf 8 will be showcased later this year, but the German car manufacturer is throwing some bones in order to keep calm its fans. Now, in a recent 39-page report, Volkswagen has insert some teasers with the upcoming compact model.
We got the chance to see an official sketch with the exterior of the Golf 8, but also the first teaser with the interior of the car.
Inside the cabin, customers of the upcoming Volkswagen Golf 8 will get less physical buttons, most of the functions being integrated into the touchscreen. The infotainment system display was rearanged and it sits right next to the fully digital instrument cluster.
The new generation Volkswagen Golf 8 will be showcased in October and the production will start very soon. The first deliveries are expected in the first part of 2020.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe has 440 horsepower
Audi unveiled the revised 2020 A4. It has a new face and hybrid power
First official sketch with the Volkswagen Golf 8 interior
-
2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon: first official pictures and details
BMW launched the M5 Edition 35 Jahre
First design sketch of the 2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2005 Volkswagen Golf GTIEngine: All Aluminum FSI Inline-4 w/Turbocharger, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 1500-5000 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bugatti uses Paul Ricard circuit for Chiron and Chiron Sport
If you buy a Bugatti Chiron you should know how to drive it. Not on the street, but especially on the race track. To help its clients to better understand ...
If you buy a Bugatti Chiron you should know how to drive it. Not on the street, but especially on the race track. To help its clients to better understand ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...