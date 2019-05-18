First official sketch with the Volkswagen Golf 8 interior

Volkswagen Golf 8 will be showcased later this year, but the German car manufacturer is throwing some bones in order to keep calm its fans. Now, in a recent 39-page report, Volkswagen has insert some teasers with the upcoming compact model.





We got the chance to see an official sketch with the exterior of the Golf 8, but also the first teaser with the interior of the car.





Inside the cabin, customers of the upcoming Volkswagen Golf 8 will get less physical buttons, most of the functions being integrated into the touchscreen. The infotainment system display was rearanged and it sits right next to the fully digital instrument cluster.





The new generation Volkswagen Golf 8 will be showcased in October and the production will start very soon. The first deliveries are expected in the first part of 2020.

