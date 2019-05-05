First official pictures with the next generation Opel Corsa

The sixth-generation Opel Corsa is getting ready for its launch this fall. Until than, the German car manufacturer officials have decided to give us some official pictures with the B segment model.





As you can imagine, all the pictures were made during the testing programme which means the car is wrapped in camouflage. Also, the pictures were made during the winter testing in Sweden.





“During the development of the next-generation Corsa, we placed special importance on increasing efficiency,” said Thomas Wanke, Global Lead Development Engineer.





"The new model is significantly lighter, which lowers fuel consumption and also increases the fun factor. As with the previous generations I worked on, the chassis we are currently refining was developed on all kinds of European roads including the high-speed German autobahn. Our aim is clearly to offer the customer top chassis execution with an optimum balance between safety, comfort and fun”, added the German official.

Tags: 2020 corsa, 2020 opel corsa, opel, opel corsa

Posted in Opel, New Vehicles