First official pictures with the next generation Opel Corsa
5 May 2019 04:03:11
|Tweet
The sixth-generation Opel Corsa is getting ready for its launch this fall. Until than, the German car manufacturer officials have decided to give us some official pictures with the B segment model.
As you can imagine, all the pictures were made during the testing programme which means the car is wrapped in camouflage. Also, the pictures were made during the winter testing in Sweden.
“During the development of the next-generation Corsa, we placed special importance on increasing efficiency,” said Thomas Wanke, Global Lead Development Engineer.
"The new model is significantly lighter, which lowers fuel consumption and also increases the fun factor. As with the previous generations I worked on, the chassis we are currently refining was developed on all kinds of European roads including the high-speed German autobahn. Our aim is clearly to offer the customer top chassis execution with an optimum balance between safety, comfort and fun”, added the German official.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Opel Astra VXREngine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2001 Opel Astra X-Treme ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1991 Opel Calibra TurboEngine: 16-Valve DOHC Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 280.0 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2003 Opel Insignia ConceptEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhpN/A
1993 Opel Omega EVO 500Engine: Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Ford Escort scale model made of precious stones and gold
If you are a fan of car scales, then this might blow your mind. It is something unique that costs a fortune. It’s a one-off 1:25 scale model made from ...
If you are a fan of car scales, then this might blow your mind. It is something unique that costs a fortune. It’s a one-off 1:25 scale model made from ...
Motorsports
Lynk&Co, the Chinese car manufacturer, launches WTCR documentary
Last year, WTCC and TCR have joind their forces and have become WTCR. The competition was developed in order to achieve even more awarness ...
Last year, WTCC and TCR have joind their forces and have become WTCR. The competition was developed in order to achieve even more awarness ...
Videos
The upcoming 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring spied around Nurburgring
A few months ago, BMW launched the all-new 3 Series. For the moment, customers can choose only the sedan version, but soon, the German car manufacturer ...
A few months ago, BMW launched the all-new 3 Series. For the moment, customers can choose only the sedan version, but soon, the German car manufacturer ...