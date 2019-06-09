First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

One year ago, BMW ressurected the 8 Series moniker. Now, the Bavarian car manufacturer has developed the range-topping M8 model. It is available in Coupe and Convertible guises and there are already here.





Under the hood of the more aggressive M8 is the same V8 4.4 liter twin-turbo engine which can be found on the M850i. But this time, the engine was dialed to deliver 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque.





More than that, the BMW already offers a Competition version which can deliver 625 horsepower. As a result, the M8 Coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while the Convertible version is 0.1 seconds slower. The Competition versions are faster by 0.1 seconds.





The engine resources are sent to the ground via a sport eight-speed transmission with Drivelogic, and thanks to an inteligent all-wheel-drive M xDrive system.





