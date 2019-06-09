Home » News » BMW » First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
9 June 2019 05:31:12
|Tweet
One year ago, BMW ressurected the 8 Series moniker. Now, the Bavarian car manufacturer has developed the range-topping M8 model. It is available in Coupe and Convertible guises and there are already here.
Under the hood of the more aggressive M8 is the same V8 4.4 liter twin-turbo engine which can be found on the M850i. But this time, the engine was dialed to deliver 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque.
More than that, the BMW already offers a Competition version which can deliver 625 horsepower. As a result, the M8 Coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while the Convertible version is 0.1 seconds slower. The Competition versions are faster by 0.1 seconds.
The engine resources are sent to the ground via a sport eight-speed transmission with Drivelogic, and thanks to an inteligent all-wheel-drive M xDrive system.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit
2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available
Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut
-
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars
Polestar 1 ready to enter production
This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2004 BMW 645Ci ConvertibleEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 248.3 kw / 333 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1994 BMW 850 CSiEngine: V12, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 738.9 nm / 545.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record ...
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record ...
Motorsports
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...