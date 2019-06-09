Home » News » BMW » First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

9 June 2019 05:31:12

One year ago, BMW ressurected the 8 Series moniker. Now, the Bavarian car manufacturer has developed the range-topping M8 model. It is available in Coupe and Convertible guises and there are already here. 

Under the hood of the more aggressive M8 is the same V8 4.4 liter twin-turbo engine which can be found on the M850i. But this time, the engine was dialed to deliver 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. 

First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible Photos
More than that, the BMW already offers a Competition version which can deliver 625 horsepower. As a result, the M8 Coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while the Convertible version is 0.1 seconds slower. The Competition versions are faster by 0.1 seconds.

The engine resources are sent to the ground via a sport eight-speed transmission with Drivelogic, and thanks to an inteligent all-wheel-drive M xDrive system. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible Photos (8 photos)
  • First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
  • First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
  • First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
  • First official pictures and details with the all-new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit

    Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit

  2. 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available

    2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available

  3. Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut

    Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut

  4.  
  5. BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

    BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

  6. Polestar 1 ready to enter production

    Polestar 1 ready to enter production

  7. This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

    This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  4. 2004 BMW 645Ci Convertible

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 248.3 kw / 333 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  5. 1994 BMW 850 CSi

    Engine: V12, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 738.9 nm / 545.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Mountiaq Concept announcedSkoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Seat reaches record sales in 2017Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...

Gadgets

BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligenceBMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...

Various News

Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric carsVolkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record ...

Motorsports

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...

Videos

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UKAlfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Copyright CarSession.com