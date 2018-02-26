First official pictures and details of the Nissan Terra
26 February 2018 16:08:04
Nissan has published the first pictures and details of the new Nissan Terra. The body-on-frame SUV will celebrate its public debut during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show and will be sold at first only in China.
The model is based on the Nissan Navara architecture and the design, as you can see, was carried over from the pickup truck.
The Nissan Terra is part of the “Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022” strategy which is focused on builiding LCV models. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, one in every six vehicles it sells globally is either a frame-based car of a LCV.
Full details of the new Nissan Terra will be disclosed in April. We don't know for sure, but there are chances to see the same engine lineup found on the Navara pickup truck.
