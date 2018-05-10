Home » News » Aston Martin » First Lagonda model will be an all-electric SUV

First Lagonda model will be an all-electric SUV

10 May 2018 11:26:23

Aston Martin will revive Lagonda name. But this time, the moniker will be an all-alone sub-brand of the British car manufacturer. The first model is scheduled to debut in 2021 and it will be an all-electric SUV. 

According to Lagonda officials, the car not only will it feature an evolution of the incredibly bold design language first seen with the show-stopping ‘Vision Concept’ (the concept unveiled this year during the Geneva Motor Show), the SUV will be built around near-future technologies, such as its advanced Battery Electric drivetrain.

First Lagonda model will be an all-electric SUV
The Lagonda SUV will be one of a kind: an ultra-stylish, supremely luxurious, fully electric emission-free vehicle.

"The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept", said Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.

