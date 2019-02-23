First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq

Skoda will unveil the all-new Kamiq SUV during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This will be the smallest SUV in the Mlada Boleslav range and the third SUV in the European line-up.





Now, Skoda has published a couple of pictures with the upcoming Kamiq. We get the change to see the grille and the details of the headlights.





A few weeks ago we have found out other details about the design. The tall, muscular bonnet is an important part of the side view. The extra ground clearance, large wheels and diffuser underscore the powerful appeal of the Skoda Kamiq. Balanced proportions, clear surfaces and a modern yet timeless design maximise the model’s dynamic, sporty looks.





The rear demonstrates a re-interpretation of Skoda's classic C-shaped taillight design, and features crystalline shapes similar to the front. The Kamiq is the first SUV in Europe bearing the Skoda lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the familiar logo.

Tags: 2019 skoda kamiq, kamiq, skoda kamiq

