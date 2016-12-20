First Ford GT rolls of the line
20 December 2016 17:06:36
|Tweet
Ford GT is one of the most awaited supercars of today. After it made a strict selection of who will be the owner of its newest supercar, Ford is now ready to roll.
The first road-going version of the all-new 2017 Ford GT has rolled off the line, marking the beginning of production of the long-awaited halo car from Ford Performance.
In this new, low-volume assembly facility at Multimatic in Markham, Ontario, Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development, and chief technical officer, marked the milestone by driving a Ford GT off the assembly line.
"When we kicked off 2016, we had two primary objectives for our Ford GT supercar - to excel at Le Mans, and to start deliveries before year-end," says Nair. "We've achieved both."
Ford GT was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in January 2015. Less than two years later, Ford Performance is now delivering the first cars to customers around the globe.
First Ford GT rolls of the line Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Ford '40 GTEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
1967 Ford Falcon GTEngine: Mustang 289 V8, Power: 167.8 kw / 225 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 413.52 nm / 305 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1968 Ford Falcon GTEngine: Mustang 302 V8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 420.3 nm / 310 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1969 Ford Falcon GTEngine: Windsor 351 V8, Power: 216.3 kw / 290 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 521.99 nm / 385 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1970 Ford Falcon GTEngine: Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...