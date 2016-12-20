First Ford GT rolls of the line

Ford GT is one of the most awaited supercars of today. After it made a strict selection of who will be the owner of its newest supercar, Ford is now ready to roll.





The first road-going version of the all-new 2017 Ford GT has rolled off the line, marking the beginning of production of the long-awaited halo car from Ford Performance.





In this new, low-volume assembly facility at Multimatic in Markham, Ontario, Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development, and chief technical officer, marked the milestone by driving a Ford GT off the assembly line.





"When we kicked off 2016, we had two primary objectives for our Ford GT supercar - to excel at Le Mans, and to start deliveries before year-end," says Nair. "We've achieved both."





Ford GT was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in January 2015. Less than two years later, Ford Performance is now delivering the first cars to customers around the globe.













