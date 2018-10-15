First design sketches with the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq GT

Skoda has provided the first design sketches with the upcoming Kodiaq GT. What is Kodiaq GT? The coupe version of the biggest SUV available in the Czech car manufacturer line-up.





When it will be launched? According to our sources, the SUV will be unveiled in a few days during some Chinese auto show. More than that, the new Skoda Kodiaq GT will only be sold in China, the biggest market for the Czech car manufacturer.





Inside the cabin, the new Skoda Kodiaq GT will come with some sporty accessories. And this is all the novelties. On the outside, the major make-over has been done at the rear side where the roof is now lower and the car comes with a revised trunk door.

