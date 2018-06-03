Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon
3 June 2018 06:46:51
|Tweet
Fiat-Chrysler Group had a massive conference for all its products. Unfortunatly, Fiat didn't get that much attention, but Sergio Marchionne made some interesting and electrifying announcements about the Italian brand.
According to Marchionne, Fiat will develop a new generation of the 500e, the electric version of the mini 500 model. More than that, the Italian manufacturer will also come with a Giardiniera version which will be an electric wagon variant of the Fiat 500.
The new 500e and Giardiniera will use FCA's new electric powertrain that will be designed specifically for the small city cars. For now, we didn't have any details. According to Marchionne, the wagon will have five doors (not three like the original) and it will deliver best-in-class interior volume.
Fiat will also electrify the 500X and 500L by adding hybrid powertrains but Marchionne didn't reveal any specs .
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group
By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe
Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon
-
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory
Related Specs
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
1972 Fiat 126Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...