Fiat Tipo Street trim level added

Fiat is looking to increase the appeal of its Tipo model with the introduction of a new special trim, called Street.





The Fiat Tipo Street is targeted at customers who want their car to be dynamic and stylish but still at an accessible pricepoint. Based on the Easy trim, the Street version adds new 16-inch black alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and contrasting dark details on mirror covers, grille and external and internal door handles. The LED daytime running lights (DRL) and the dedicated badge consolidate the Street character of this trim.





The Fiat Tipo is a model that embodies the time-honoured concepts which is typical of Fiat – functionality, simplicity and personality – and the Street version adds a touch of visual dynamism to these well-known features. It is available in combination with the 1.4-litre 95hp petrol engine.





The Fiat Tipo Street is available to order, priced from £15,050, while the Tipo range starts at £14,550 for a Tipo Easy 1.4 95hp.









Tags: fiat, fiat tipo, fiat tipo street, fiat tipo range, fiat tipo uk pricing

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles