Fiat Tipo Street trim level added
22 February 2019 04:09:57
Fiat is looking to increase the appeal of its Tipo model with the introduction of a new special trim, called Street.
The Fiat Tipo Street is targeted at customers who want their car to be dynamic and stylish but still at an accessible pricepoint. Based on the Easy trim, the Street version adds new 16-inch black alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and contrasting dark details on mirror covers, grille and external and internal door handles. The LED daytime running lights (DRL) and the dedicated badge consolidate the Street character of this trim.
The Fiat Tipo is a model that embodies the time-honoured concepts which is typical of Fiat – functionality, simplicity and personality – and the Street version adds a touch of visual dynamism to these well-known features. It is available in combination with the 1.4-litre 95hp petrol engine.
The Fiat Tipo Street is available to order, priced from £15,050, while the Tipo range starts at £14,550 for a Tipo Easy 1.4 95hp.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
