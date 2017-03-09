Home » News » Fiat » Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show

Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show

9 March 2017 18:24:19

Also on Fiat's stand in Geneva is the new Tipo S-Design, a special edition based on the 5-door body version. Painted in the bespoke “Metropoli Grey” livery, exclusively designed for this version, the car is recognisable thanks to its distinctive wide grille with Piano Black trims and Bi-Xenon front headlights. Making their first appearance in the Tipo family, the Bi-Xenon units enhance performance by 30% compared to the standard version. 

The Piano Black details continue around the edges of the sporty air inlets and on the rear view mirror caps. The new diamond pattern 18" alloy wheels give another very dynamic touch to the car's image, while the version is completed by tinted rear windows and features such as the handles coloured to match the bodywork.

The interior is completely restyled, with leather and fabric seats and tactile finishes chosen for their strong, distinctive personality.
Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show
Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show Photos

The double stitching of the seats in leather and Airtex match those on the gear stick knob and steering wheel in “technoleather” with a criss-cross pattern. The dashboard features details in “Piano Black” and has a large fascia in Technical Grey which spans the whole width of the cabin.

Other unique details appear on the central unit and upholstered door panels. Under the bonnet of the car is the 1.4 T-jet engine that develops 120 HP of maximum power achieved at 5.000 rpm and has a maximum torque of 215 Nm at 2.500 rpm.

The S-Design version is also available in Cinema Black, Amore Red, Gelato White and Colosseo Grey colours and with 120 HP 1.6 Multijet Diesel engine with manual gearbox or automatic transmission with DCT dual clutch, 110 HP 1.6 E-Torq petrol engine with automatic transmission and a 120 HP LPG-Petrol 1.4 T-jet unit.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles

Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show Photos (1 photos)
  • Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Jeep Grand Cherokee Night Eagle introduced in Geneva

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Night Eagle introduced in Geneva

  2. Fiat 500 60th anniversary unveiled in Geneva

    Fiat 500 60th anniversary unveiled in Geneva

  3. Fiat Fullback Cross unveiled in Geneva

    Fiat Fullback Cross unveiled in Geneva

  4.  
  5. Jeep Wrangler Night Edition introduced in Geneva

    Jeep Wrangler Night Edition introduced in Geneva

  6. 2017 Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport UK pricing announced

    2017 Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport UK pricing announced

  7. Fiat 124 Spider Europa introduced in Geneva

    Fiat 124 Spider Europa introduced in Geneva

Related Specs

  1. 1964 Fiat Abarth 1000 Berlina Corsa

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 56.7 kw / 76 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  2. 1998 Fiat Coupe 2.0 20V Turbo Plus

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 5750 rpmN/A

  3. 2003 Fiat Simba Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  4. 1966 Fiat Abarth 1000 SP

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 78.3 kw / 105 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in DetroitNissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com