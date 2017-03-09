Fiat Tipo S-Design launched in Geneva Motor Show
9 March 2017 18:24:19
Also on Fiat's stand in Geneva is the new Tipo S-Design, a special edition based on the 5-door body version. Painted in the bespoke “Metropoli Grey” livery, exclusively designed for this version, the car is recognisable thanks to its distinctive wide grille with Piano Black trims and Bi-Xenon front headlights. Making their first appearance in the Tipo family, the Bi-Xenon units enhance performance by 30% compared to the standard version.
The Piano Black details continue around the edges of the sporty air inlets and on the rear view mirror caps. The new diamond pattern 18" alloy wheels give another very dynamic touch to the car's image, while the version is completed by tinted rear windows and features such as the handles coloured to match the bodywork.
The interior is completely restyled, with leather and fabric seats and tactile finishes chosen for their strong, distinctive personality.
The double stitching of the seats in leather and Airtex match those on the gear stick knob and steering wheel in “technoleather” with a criss-cross pattern. The dashboard features details in “Piano Black” and has a large fascia in Technical Grey which spans the whole width of the cabin.
Other unique details appear on the central unit and upholstered door panels. Under the bonnet of the car is the 1.4 T-jet engine that develops 120 HP of maximum power achieved at 5.000 rpm and has a maximum torque of 215 Nm at 2.500 rpm.
The S-Design version is also available in Cinema Black, Amore Red, Gelato White and Colosseo Grey colours and with 120 HP 1.6 Multijet Diesel engine with manual gearbox or automatic transmission with DCT dual clutch, 110 HP 1.6 E-Torq petrol engine with automatic transmission and a 120 HP LPG-Petrol 1.4 T-jet unit.
