Fiat Tipo celebrates 30 years since launch

Fiat builds one of the most iconic cars in the world: the 500. But it also has a range with old names, that helped the brand sale cars for more than 30 years. The best exemple is Tipo, a car that reaches now its 30th anniversary. On the 26 January, 1988 the Fiat Tipo was born. The successor to the Fiat Ritmo, the original Tipo conquered the C-segment.





The original Fiat Tipo was a truly innovative concept designed to be capable of safety without compromising practicality. It focused on ergonomics like no Fiat had ever before. It employed innovative manufacturing technologies and high-quality materials, including a lightweight, corrosion-free plastic boot hatch.





The 1988 Fiat Tipo was made on one of the first modular platforms. Its chassis was the foundation for other Fiat models including the Fiat Tempra, of which a traditional saloon body and a station-wagon were available. 30 years later, the Fiat Tipo is available as a 5-door hatchback and as a station wagon offering drivers a choice of outstanding value cars to suit their needs.





The original Fiat Tipo debuted in 1988 with five petrol and diesel engine versions.





The current Fiat Tipo range is available to order now priced from £13,795 OTR for a Tipo Easy hatchback with 1.4-litre 16v 95hp petrol engine.













