Fiat Panda Waze special edition
25 June 2018 17:53:08
In just a few years, Waze became one of the most popular navigation apps in Europe and even in Asia. To benefit from this app's appeal, Fiat decided to build a special edition Panda.
The new Panda Waze special series is the first city car in the segment to integrate the popular Waze navigation app with the "Panda Uconnect" app, allowing them to be used simultaneously, switching between the functionality with just a touch on a smartphone display. Developed by Mopar, FCA’s after-sales products and service provider, this integration allows drivers to focus on driving and still safely enjoy a vast array of complementary services.
The new Panda Waze is a meeting of two vast communities: the 7.5 million Fiat Panda owners, who have chosen the car since its launch in 1980, and more than 100 million connected Waze users worldwide, who actively collaborate by sharing real-time traffic information for the smartest possible travel.
Waze navigation is integrated in the "Panda Uconnect" app – available on both Android and iOS platforms - which allows the driver's telephone to be used as an extension of the car, interacting directly with the device display to access all infotainment functions: switching radio stations, selecting playlists, adjusting the volume, managing calls and texts, and checking your diary or the weather in real time. The “Panda Uconnect” app talks to the on-board infotainment system, which includes Bluetooth 2.1 technology, audio streaming and the voice recognition function and handles data reading via USB and MP3.
The “Panda Uconnect” app also features the "My Car" functionality for checking the car's parameters, including scheduled services, consulting the owner handbook, as well as direct calls to Fiat Customer Care. Drivers can also set an "Object Reminder" function to prompt them not to leave things in the car when getting out.
The new Panda Waze features the Cross look and will appeal to anyone who wants their car to provide maximum connectivity and a distinctive style. at an affordable price.
On the outside, the Panda Waze is identified by the "Waze" logo below the A pillar, while its urban, dynamic personality is also underlined by black side mouldings, mirror caps, roof bars and door handles.
Externally, the look is completed by 15-inch wheels with black covers. The same youthful, dynamic imprint is found on the inside, where the new seat upholstery complements the new titanium grey dashboard. Bluetooth radio, dashboard smartphone holder, steering wheel controls, manual air conditioning, six airbags, ESC with Hill Holder, tyre pressure sensor, remote central locking, body coloured bumpers, front head restraints with whiplash prevention system and adjustable height steering wheel are all included as standard. The Panda Waze is available exclusively with the 1.2-litre 69hp petrol engine.
Fiat Panda Waze special edition Photos (1 photos)
