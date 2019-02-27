Fiat Panda Connected by Wind to be launched in Geneva

Along the new Fiat 500 120th Anniversary edition, scheduled for Geneva Motor Show, the Italian manufacturer will also unveil the new Panda Connected by Wind, a special edition, the result of a partnership between Fiat and Wind, part of Wind Tre, a major player in the Italian telecommunications market.





Available in Italy from April, the car has a dedicated new look and is equipped with 4G internet connectivity courtesy of the “WINDPACK”. To celebrate its 120th anniversary, Fiat in cooperation with Wind, will be offering mobile connectivity to the customers of the new special edition on the go through a Wi-Fi router, capable of connecting up to 15 devices, and SIM with 50GB of monthly data 12 months, all included in the price.





The Panda Connected by Wind sports a special celebratory badge showing the number "120" and the expression "Connected by Wind", in addition to the gloss black accents on the skid plate, door handles and the 15-inch bi-colour wheels. Its white livery is paired with two optional exclusive features, namely a black roof and orange mirror caps, colours that characterise the Wind brand. Black fabric seats, embellished by white and green contrasting seams, Radio U-Connect Mobile and a special smartphone cradle complete the specification.









Tags: fiat panda connected by wind, fiat, fiat panda, fiat panda special edition

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles