Fiat Panda City Cross launched

Fiat is expanding the current Panda range with a new addition, called Panda City Cross. It is an urban crossover without a 4x4 system to avoid cannibalisation with the Panda Cross.





It was designed for customers looking for a practical city car, with an off-road look, at an affordable price.





Building on the style of the Panda Cross 4x4, the Panda City Cross comes with body-coloured front and rear bumper inserts and side mouldings and contrasting black door mirror caps, roof bars and door handles. Completing the off-road look it comes with the same 15-inch alloy wheels, that can be found on the Panda Cross.





The new Panda City Cross is available in two new body colours: the pastel Minimal Grey and Electronica Blue, the latter available exclusively on this car. An optional pack can also be specified to customise the car further: The City Cross Style pack adds ultrashine roofbars, side mouldings and skid plate as well as body coloured door mirrors and front red hooks, to bring it in line with the Panda Cross.





Inside, the Panda City Cross features a grey dashboard fascia with matt black instrument panel inserts and new seats, characterised by black and grey fabric with black eco-leather side inserts. The City Cross style pack adds an upgraded copper dashboard and panels and seat upholstery to match its four-wheel-drive sibling.





The new Panda City Cross is available in front-wheel drive combined with the 69hp 1.2-litre petrol engine.





The new Panda City Cross is now available to order, costing from £12,995 for a 1.2-litre 69hp.









