Fiat Fullback Cross unveiled in Geneva

Europe already got the chance to meet the new Fiat Fullback pick-up and now is ready to receive one new special edition, called Cross and unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show.





The new pick-up in Cross trim is available in the double cabin version, with a length of 5.28 metres and a breadth of 3 metres. The width measures 1.81 metres and the height is 1.78 metres. The model on show will sport the Colosseum Grey livery.





Fullback Cross features stylistic details, such as the grille with matt black ingots. The front is completed by the satin silver skid plate. There are more eye-catching black details on the sides, such as the rear view mirrors, the handles and the wheel arches, the 17" wheels and the new-design larger side steps.





Last but not least, the textured black sport bar gives the Fullback Cross a sleeker silhouette. The Fullback Cross's individual look is completed by the new all-black cargo space, with the Fiat logo in relief.





It is fitted with a 2.4 litre common rail turbodiesel engine and develops 180 HP of power and a torque of 430 Nm. Its top speed is 179 km/h (111 mph). There are also two transmissions available: six-speed manual or five-speed automatic with sporty sequential mode and dashboard commands. The 5-gear automatic version is the one that has been chosen for the Geneva Motor Show.





The full traction option is the strength of this model, with a Torsen centre differential which can be locked using the lower gears and an E-locker rear differential locker for more extreme terrains.





The Cross features a particularly varied range of accessories, from all points of view. For safety, standard accessories include ABS with EBD, TSA (Trailer Stability Assist – a system which boosts stability during towing), LDW (Lane Departure Warning), seven airbags, Cruise Control.





Not forgetting the Bi-Xenon headlights, front fog lights and LED daytime running lights (DRL).





The interiors feature leather seats, steering wheel and gear stick knob, automatic dual zone climate control and automatic full traction selector. The infotainment equipment includes a DAB CD/MP3 Radio with 7” touchscreen, Bluetooth and USB port. The front seats are also heated, with six-way electric adjustment on the driver's side. The system includes a rear parking camera and satellite navigation.









