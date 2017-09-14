Fiat 500X Urbana launched in US

Fiat is struggling to sell its cars and rebuild its reputation in the US. And the current 500X crossover is working hard on that. The Italian brand announced a special edition, called Urbana Edition.





Based on the Fiat 500X Trekking model, the 500X Urbana Edition features Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, tail-lamp surrounds, liftgate bezel, fascias, and sill moldings with copper-accented 500X logo.





The 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are also accented with a copper center cap. In addition, black side roof rails and dark headlamp surrounds add to the 500X Urbana Edition’s head-turning appearance.

Inside, the 500X Urbana Edition features unique seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper embroidered 500 logos, a black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, a black-painted center console, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.





The Urbana Edition package is available for $845 on both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive 2017 500X Trekking models, which start at $23,350 and $25,250 U.S., respectively, excluding destination.





The Fiat 500X Urbana Edition will be arriving in Fiat studios this fall.









