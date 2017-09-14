Home » News » Fiat » Fiat 500X Urbana launched in US

Fiat 500X Urbana launched in US

14 September 2017 06:14:21

Fiat is struggling to sell its cars and rebuild its reputation in the US. And the current 500X crossover is working hard on that. The Italian brand announced a special edition, called Urbana Edition.

Based on the Fiat 500X Trekking model, the 500X Urbana Edition features Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, tail-lamp surrounds, liftgate bezel, fascias, and sill moldings with copper-accented 500X logo. 

The 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are also accented with a copper center cap. In addition, black side roof rails and dark headlamp surrounds add to the 500X Urbana Edition’s head-turning appearance.
 
Inside, the 500X Urbana Edition features unique seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper embroidered 500 logos, a black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, a black-painted center console, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.
The Urbana Edition package is available for $845 on both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive 2017 500X Trekking models, which start at $23,350 and $25,250 U.S., respectively, excluding destination.

The Fiat 500X Urbana Edition will be arriving in Fiat studios this fall.


