Fiat 500X updates available in UK

Fiat recently applied a series of important updates to the current 500X model, inside and outside. It’s available with a choice of three trim levels, Urban, City Cross and Cross Plus, three petrol engines, including two brand new more efficient turbo petrol engines, and now comes with a host of safety assistance systems as standard across the range. The new Fiat 500X is on sale now priced from £16,995.





New daylight running lights and LED rear light clusters are standard across the range. Standard on the Cross Plus, and optionally available on other trims, are the new LED headlights, made in partnership with Magneti Marelli.





The LED daytime running lights give the front of the new Fiat 500X a clear, distinctive visual identity, while at the rear LED light clusters make the car even more recognisable, as well as increasing its visibility and safety on the road. The LED headlights offer more powerful lighting, improving visibility, consume five times less energy than traditional halogens and reduce eye fatigue thanks to daylight-like illumination and covering a wider area. At a speed of 56mph obstacles can be spotted up to four seconds sooner – which is a distance of 100m –than with the standard halogen units.





The completely restyled cockpit features a new instrument cluster, with graphics that are now even easier to read, together with a new steering wheel.





The instrument panel maintains its arrangement into three circular elements, in familiar 500 style, blending vintage looks with modern technology. Two analogue dials with speedometer and tachometers are arranged on the sides, while the 3.5-inch TFT display in the middle provides key information to the driver.





Developed on a modular structure with 0.33 litre cylinder unit, the new front-wheel drive turbo petrol engine line-up includes a three-cylinder 1.0-litre powerplant that delivers 120hp and 190Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, as well as a four-cylinder 1.3-litre engine with 150hp and 270Nm of torque, in this case combined with six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).





The range of petrol engines in the new Fiat 500X is completed by the entry level 110hp 1.6 E-Torq, combined with manual transmission and front-wheel drive, which is now upgraded to meet the Euro 6D pollution reduction standard and now features Start & Stop as standard.









