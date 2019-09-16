Fiat 500X Sport version launched in UK

Fiat is expanding its UK range with the introduction of the new 500X Sport, a new addition to the 500X Urban family with more aggressively sporty styling and greater performance. The combination of a tuned suspension settings, lowered ride height, steering system calibration and 19-inch wheels with high-performance tyres leads to improved agility and greater driving pleasure.





The new 500X Sport features tuned suspension with a 13mm reduction in ride height and can be specified with optional 19-inch alloy wheels with performance tyres and black finishing. This results in a more aggressive car, with better ground adherence and dynamism.





The 500X Sport with 1.3 FireFly Turbo 150hp petrol engine, with DCT automatic transmission, also uses Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) on the front and rear suspension and adjusted shock absorbers to offer greater road holding without compromising comfort. The steering system calibration has also been adjusted to return more precise and reactive feedback to the driver.





When combined with the optional 19-inch alloy wheels, the 500X Sport 1.3 FireFly 150hp DCT generates an eight percent increase in lateral acceleration, translating into a significant improvement in road holding and a substantial increase in active safety. The new suspension tuning greatly enhances responsiveness at curve entry, reducing understeer by 26 percent, and oversteer, in extreme conditions, by 17 percent.





The new Sport model asserts its credentials with a host of exterior styling cues including body coloured side skirts and wheel arches, diffuser-style rear bumper, dual chrome exhaust and the full LED headlights and fog lamps. While specific 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard, 19-inch alloy wheels with performance tyres and gloss black hubcap are available as an option.





Sport Red pastel paint is available exclusively on the Sport model, while titanium grey details on the handles, front bumper inserts, front moulding, mirror caps and a Myron "500" logo on the boot-lid. In addition to the exclusive Sport Red pastel paint, other colour options include Ice White, Cinema Black, Fashion Grey and Italia Blue, all of which can be combined with a black roof for a two-tone exterior.

The standard Alcantara upholstered steering wheel and the instrument panel cover provide a touch of sporting elegance, unique in this segment. Exclusive new black fabric with techno-leather upholstery, with a grey “500” logo on the seats, a Myron steering wheel bezel, Aluminium pedals and ambient interior lighting complete the 500X Sport’s unique interior.





The new 500X comes as standard with a host of innovative driving assistance systems as standard, including Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Assist. Uconnect 7-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, compatible with Apple CarPlay and with Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and Cruise Control are also standard.





Finally, the new 500X Sport can be equipped with a choice of two petrol engines, a 1.0 with 120hp and six-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.3 with 150hp and six-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, complete with steering wheel controls.

















Tags: fiat, fiat 500x sport, fiat 500x urban, fiat 500x, fiat suv, fiat uk

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles