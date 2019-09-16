Fiat 500X Sport version launched in UK
16 September 2019 17:44:56
|Tweet
Fiat is expanding its UK range with the introduction of the new 500X Sport, a new addition to the 500X Urban family with more aggressively sporty styling and greater performance. The combination of a tuned suspension settings, lowered ride height, steering system calibration and 19-inch wheels with high-performance tyres leads to improved agility and greater driving pleasure.
The new 500X Sport features tuned suspension with a 13mm reduction in ride height and can be specified with optional 19-inch alloy wheels with performance tyres and black finishing. This results in a more aggressive car, with better ground adherence and dynamism.
The 500X Sport with 1.3 FireFly Turbo 150hp petrol engine, with DCT automatic transmission, also uses Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) on the front and rear suspension and adjusted shock absorbers to offer greater road holding without compromising comfort. The steering system calibration has also been adjusted to return more precise and reactive feedback to the driver.
When combined with the optional 19-inch alloy wheels, the 500X Sport 1.3 FireFly 150hp DCT generates an eight percent increase in lateral acceleration, translating into a significant improvement in road holding and a substantial increase in active safety. The new suspension tuning greatly enhances responsiveness at curve entry, reducing understeer by 26 percent, and oversteer, in extreme conditions, by 17 percent.
The new Sport model asserts its credentials with a host of exterior styling cues including body coloured side skirts and wheel arches, diffuser-style rear bumper, dual chrome exhaust and the full LED headlights and fog lamps. While specific 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard, 19-inch alloy wheels with performance tyres and gloss black hubcap are available as an option.
Sport Red pastel paint is available exclusively on the Sport model, while titanium grey details on the handles, front bumper inserts, front moulding, mirror caps and a Myron "500" logo on the boot-lid. In addition to the exclusive Sport Red pastel paint, other colour options include Ice White, Cinema Black, Fashion Grey and Italia Blue, all of which can be combined with a black roof for a two-tone exterior.
The standard Alcantara upholstered steering wheel and the instrument panel cover provide a touch of sporting elegance, unique in this segment. Exclusive new black fabric with techno-leather upholstery, with a grey “500” logo on the seats, a Myron steering wheel bezel, Aluminium pedals and ambient interior lighting complete the 500X Sport’s unique interior.
The new 500X comes as standard with a host of innovative driving assistance systems as standard, including Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Assist. Uconnect 7-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, compatible with Apple CarPlay and with Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and Cruise Control are also standard.
Finally, the new 500X Sport can be equipped with a choice of two petrol engines, a 1.0 with 120hp and six-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.3 with 150hp and six-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, complete with steering wheel controls.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1964 Fiat Abarth 1000 Berlina CorsaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 56.7 kw / 76 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...