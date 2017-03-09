Fiat 500X S-Design version joins the stand in Geneva

The S-Design version was also presented on the Fiat 500X crossover. Along the Tipo 5-doors S-Design, the new 500X S-Design comes with special customization, but in two different packs: City Look and Off-Road.





Available for order from June, the car on the stand, an S-Design City Look in the new matt Alpi Green colour, is fitted with the 140 HP 1.4 Multijet engine and has an automatic DCT dual clutch transmission.





Its exclusive matte livery sports details in polished steel such as the side mouldings, door handles, front spoiler, the rim of the rear headlights, the handle of the boot and the mirror caps. It also features tinted rear windows.





The car on display has 18 inch wheels and a distinctive two-colour finish. To complete the effect, the Xenon headlights, also burnished, give the 500X a recognisable, dynamic, distinctive "face".





These dark details are also replicated in the style of the interior, for example in the dashboard panel and in the mouldings of the central tunnel and door panels.





Again in the interior, the specific S-Design seats feature a sporty fabric with embroidered, copper coloured logo.













