Fiat 500X S-Design launched in UK
29 January 2019 16:27:08
Fiat is extending its UK range with the introduction of a new special edition of the current 500X, the only SUV in the range. The Fiat 500X is the latest model to add the S-Design special edition to its line-up. Building on the City Cross, the Fiat 500X S-Design is packed with the latest technology and connectivity.
The 500X S-Design has a host of unique features picked to enhance its exterior style. As standard it comes with black roof bars, Myron black inserts on the boot lid, door handles and front moulding, dark tinted rear windows, 17-inch Myron black alloy wheels and a bronze-coloured X-logo on the side moulding. It comes in a choice of five colours including matte Marching Green.
The exclusive style continues inside with a special S-Design ambiance created by a textured matte black dashboard fascia, embellished with a copper-colour "500" badge, and dedicated upholstery with techno-leather inserts.
Comprehensive standard equipment includes LED headlights and daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, Techno-leather steering wheel with audio controls, instrument panel with 3.5-inch colour TFT and double USB port, automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, electric parking brake and 60/40 split folding rear seat. In addition, 500X S-Design also offers the latest in-car connectivity with the 7-inch Uconnect system, which is Apple CarPlay-ready and Android Auto-compatible, as standard.
The Fiat 500X offers customers a safe and connected driving experience thanks to the inclusion of safety assistance systems as standard, such as the lane assist with intelligent speed assist and traffic sign recognition.
The Fiat 500X S-Design is available with a choice of two petrol engines, paired with automatic and manual transmissions. Customers can choose one of the new FireFly Turbo engines available in a three-cylinder, 1.0-litre, 120hp configuration with six-speed manual transmission, or in a four cylinder, 1.3-litre, 150hp guise, paired with six-speed automatic DCT (dual clutch transmission).
The Fiat 500X S-Design is available to order now, priced from £20,495.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Nissean teases a mistery concept for Detroit
Nissan will come this year to the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and the Japanese car manufacturer has a special surprise for its fans. We don't know how it ...
Nissan will come this year to the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and the Japanese car manufacturer has a special surprise for its fans. We don't know how it ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Jaguar Land Rover develops innovative technology for self-drivign cars
Many car manufacturers are focusing on creating autonomous cars, but very few think at solutions for the other traffic participants. Jaguar Land Rover ...
Many car manufacturers are focusing on creating autonomous cars, but very few think at solutions for the other traffic participants. Jaguar Land Rover ...
Land Rover Discovery will be produced in Slovakia
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...