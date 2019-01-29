Fiat 500X S-Design launched in UK

Fiat is extending its UK range with the introduction of a new special edition of the current 500X, the only SUV in the range. The Fiat 500X is the latest model to add the S-Design special edition to its line-up. Building on the City Cross, the Fiat 500X S-Design is packed with the latest technology and connectivity.





The 500X S-Design has a host of unique features picked to enhance its exterior style. As standard it comes with black roof bars, Myron black inserts on the boot lid, door handles and front moulding, dark tinted rear windows, 17-inch Myron black alloy wheels and a bronze-coloured X-logo on the side moulding. It comes in a choice of five colours including matte Marching Green.





The exclusive style continues inside with a special S-Design ambiance created by a textured matte black dashboard fascia, embellished with a copper-colour "500" badge, and dedicated upholstery with techno-leather inserts.





Comprehensive standard equipment includes LED headlights and daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, Techno-leather steering wheel with audio controls, instrument panel with 3.5-inch colour TFT and double USB port, automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, electric parking brake and 60/40 split folding rear seat. In addition, 500X S-Design also offers the latest in-car connectivity with the 7-inch Uconnect system, which is Apple CarPlay-ready and Android Auto-compatible, as standard.





The Fiat 500X offers customers a safe and connected driving experience thanks to the inclusion of safety assistance systems as standard, such as the lane assist with intelligent speed assist and traffic sign recognition.





The Fiat 500X S-Design is available with a choice of two petrol engines, paired with automatic and manual transmissions. Customers can choose one of the new FireFly Turbo engines available in a three-cylinder, 1.0-litre, 120hp configuration with six-speed manual transmission, or in a four cylinder, 1.3-litre, 150hp guise, paired with six-speed automatic DCT (dual clutch transmission).





The Fiat 500X S-Design is available to order now, priced from £20,495.









