Fiat 500X reaches 500.000 units produced
28 May 2019 12:24:20
Not only Fiat 500 is enjoying good sales in Europe and US. Its bigger brother, the Fiat 500X is also doing good. The 500,000 Fiat 500X was built at the Melfi plant in southern Italy yesterday. The 500X that carries this landmark number belongs to the 120th edition model. The 500X 120th was launched at 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to celebrate the Fiat brand's 120th anniversary.
The Fiat 500X production milestone was set at the FCA plant at Melfi, which currently builds the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade models destined for export to more than 100 countries worldwide. In its 25 years in operation, the FCA Melfi Plant has focused on creating high quality products.
The Fiat 500X “120th” is available with the 1.0-litre FireFly Turbo petrol engine with 120hp. With an Urban look, the 500X “120th” adds full LED headlights, exclusive 16-inch black alloy wheels, black side mouldings, body coloured door mirrors, black with bi-colour paint and the 120th logo to the outside.
Inside the car features a unique copper coloured upholstery, while rain and dusk sensors, rear parking sensors and a unique key cover complete the already comprehensive standard equipment list. For the very first time, the Italian crossover will be available with a two-colour livery. Three combinations of the bi-colour Tuxedo paint with black roof are available - Ice White, Ivory and Argento Grey – along with Cinema Black, Ice White, Argento Grey and Ivory tri-coat non bi-colour variants.
The Fiat 500X is available in showrooms now priced from £19,500.
