Fiat 500L S-Design special edition launched

Fiat is trying to attract clients who want a more customised version of its cars. The Italians launched the S-Design special edition some time ago and they are introducing it across the line-up. The Fiat 500L is the latest model to add an S-Design special edition.





Based on the Cross trim level, it stands out for its exclusive matt Donatello Bronze paint paired with black roof and Myron finish accents, including side mouldings, door handles, front grille, rear light cluster bezel, and door mirror covers. The sporty look of the new special edition is enhanced by dark tinted rear windows and new exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels with Myron finish.





Inside there are dark accents such as the matt black textured dashboard with copper-coloured “500” logo. The passenger compartment is made even more distinctive by the special S-Design seats with black techno leather inserts, double stitching and copper “500” logo which adds a touch of elegance.





In addition to the exclusive bi-coloured matt Bronze paintwork with black roof, the new 500L S-Design is also available in metallic Donatello Bronze paired with a black roof and in pastel Darkwave Black.





It offers Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible as standard.





The next-generation Uconnect system features high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free interface, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition function, Aux and USB ports with iPod integration and controls on the steering wheel.





he Fiat 500L S-Design is paired exclusively with the 1.4-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission, producing 95hp. The 1.4 95hp engine complies with the latest euro6D emissions standard.









