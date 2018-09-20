Fiat 500L S-Design special edition launched
20 September 2018 18:25:28
Fiat is trying to attract clients who want a more customised version of its cars. The Italians launched the S-Design special edition some time ago and they are introducing it across the line-up. The Fiat 500L is the latest model to add an S-Design special edition.
Based on the Cross trim level, it stands out for its exclusive matt Donatello Bronze paint paired with black roof and Myron finish accents, including side mouldings, door handles, front grille, rear light cluster bezel, and door mirror covers. The sporty look of the new special edition is enhanced by dark tinted rear windows and new exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels with Myron finish.
Inside there are dark accents such as the matt black textured dashboard with copper-coloured “500” logo. The passenger compartment is made even more distinctive by the special S-Design seats with black techno leather inserts, double stitching and copper “500” logo which adds a touch of elegance.
In addition to the exclusive bi-coloured matt Bronze paintwork with black roof, the new 500L S-Design is also available in metallic Donatello Bronze paired with a black roof and in pastel Darkwave Black.
It offers Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible as standard.
The next-generation Uconnect system features high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free interface, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition function, Aux and USB ports with iPod integration and controls on the steering wheel.
he Fiat 500L S-Design is paired exclusively with the 1.4-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission, producing 95hp. The 1.4 95hp engine complies with the latest euro6D emissions standard.
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Volkswagen Transporter sets van record time on Nurburgring
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
