Fiat 500 US range now offers only turbo engines

Fiat will try to offer its American clients more powerful engines on the current 500 range. This is why the Italian brand announced that Fiat 500 lineup goes all-turbo for 2018, with the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine and a sportier appearance now standard on all models.





The 2018 Fiat 500 lineup is available in three models: Pop, Lounge and the high-performance Abarth. Pop and Lounge models now come standard with the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, which features a single turbocharger, twin intercoolers and a sport-tuned exhaust, and delivers 135 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque – 34 more standard horsepower than last year’s model. The MultiAir Turbo engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and is available with a six-speed automatic transmission.





On the Fiat 500 Abarth models, the track-tested 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine delivers up to 160 horsepower and 183 lb.-ft. of torque.





Building on the style, efficiency and driving enjoyment that has made the Fiat 500 an icon, the Fiat 500L expands the Cinquecento’s appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five, engaging driving dynamics and a standard 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine.





The Fiat 500X features two engine options including the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine standard on Pop models when paired with the six-speed manual transmission, and the 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir2 engine standard on Trekking and Lounge models, an available nine-speed transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with a disconnecting rear axle for improved fuel efficiency.

New for 2018, the Fiat 500X now features the Uconnect 4 system standard on all models, which includes a 7-inch display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.









Tags: fiat 1.4 multiair, fiat turbo engines, fiat 500, fiat us range, fiat turbo

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles