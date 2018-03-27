Home » News » Fiat » Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US

Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US

27 March 2018 18:08:41

Fiat wants to convince its US clients of the small 500 appeal. So its introducing a new special edition for the small city car, called Urbana. The latest entrant to the Urbana lineup will be on display at this year’s New York International Auto Show.

Available on 2018 Fiat 500 Pop hatchback models, the Fiat 500 Urbana Edition offers a number of ways for FIAT customers to display their personality and stand out from the crowd. Unique highlights include features such as black-trimmed exterior lights and 16-inch hyper-black aluminum wheels that display signature Urbana Edition elements, adding to the classic Italian Fiat 500 style.
 
Inside, sleek interior cues include black Sport Cloth front bucket seats with silver accent stitching and a black instrument-panel bezel adding to the fun-to-drive environment.
 
Available exterior paint colors include Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray.
Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US
Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US Photos
 
The 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition will arrive in FIAT studios this spring.

The 2018 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition adds a unique look to 500L Trekking models, with 17-inch black aluminum wheels, black exterior mirrors and a black roof. Six exterior paint colors are available with the package: Blu Denim, Blue Tornado, Bronzo Metallizato (Bronze Metallic), Arancio Pastello (Pastel Orange), Bianco (White) and Giallo (Yellow).
 
The 500L Urbana Edition is available on 2018 500L Trekking models for an additional $395 and is available in FIAT studios now.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles

Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US Photos (1 photos)
  • Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition launched

    Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition launched

  2. Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US

    Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US

  3. Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced

    Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced

  4.  
  5. 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 facelift launched

    2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 facelift launched

  6. Jaguar and Waymo join forces for driverless I-Pace

    Jaguar and Waymo join forces for driverless I-Pace

  7. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Fiat 500 Abarth

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 1998 Fiat Coupe 2.0 20V Turbo Plus

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 5750 rpmN/A

  3. 1958 Fiat Abarth 500

    Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

  4. 1964 Fiat Abarth 1000 Berlina Corsa

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 56.7 kw / 76 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  5. 1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT Zagato

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UKMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...

Future Cars

Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor ShowLexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

BMW and Mercedes-Benz will not attend 2019 Detroit Auto ShowBMW and Mercedes-Benz will not attend 2019 Detroit Auto Show
I hope you have noticed that car manufacturers are skipping the auto shows. They have their reason to do this and the latest news is coming from BMW. ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com