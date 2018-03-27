Fiat 500 Urbana Edition launched in US

Fiat wants to convince its US clients of the small 500 appeal. So its introducing a new special edition for the small city car, called Urbana. The latest entrant to the Urbana lineup will be on display at this year’s New York International Auto Show.





Available on 2018 Fiat 500 Pop hatchback models, the Fiat 500 Urbana Edition offers a number of ways for FIAT customers to display their personality and stand out from the crowd. Unique highlights include features such as black-trimmed exterior lights and 16-inch hyper-black aluminum wheels that display signature Urbana Edition elements, adding to the classic Italian Fiat 500 style.

Inside, sleek interior cues include black Sport Cloth front bucket seats with silver accent stitching and a black instrument-panel bezel adding to the fun-to-drive environment.

Available exterior paint colors include Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray.

The 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition will arrive in FIAT studios this spring.





The 2018 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition adds a unique look to 500L Trekking models, with 17-inch black aluminum wheels, black exterior mirrors and a black roof. Six exterior paint colors are available with the package: Blu Denim, Blue Tornado, Bronzo Metallizato (Bronze Metallic), Arancio Pastello (Pastel Orange), Bianco (White) and Giallo (Yellow).

The 500L Urbana Edition is available on 2018 500L Trekking models for an additional $395 and is available in FIAT studios now.













