Fiat 500 receives new appearance packages

16 May 2017 16:21:53

Fiat 500 is renowned as one of the most easy to customize cars on the market. Even so, Fiat decided to go further with the options available on the US market and launched new optional appearance packages: Sport Black Trim, Two-Tone, and Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe. Additional options include an automatic transmission ($995), sunroof ($795) and Cabrio ($1,495).

The Sport Black Trim Package is available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop and features body-color sport fascias and fog lamps, black-trimmed headlamps, a black painted roof, side sill ground effects, black side-view mirror caps, black sport spoiler, black tail lamps and 16-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels.
 
Interior features include sport cloth bucket seats with silver accent stitching, a front-passenger armrest and a black instrument-panel bezel. The price for the package is $1,295.
Available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop, customers may select a Nero (black), Rosso (red) or Bianco (white) accent roof and matching mirror caps. The price for the package is $295.

Available on the Fiat 500 Abarth, this appearance package offers a secondary roof color choice of Nero (black), Rosso (red), Rhino (gray) or Bianco (white). In addition, an accent color (black, red, gray or white) may be chosen for the mirror caps, body-side stripe, roof and spoiler. The price for the package is $495.


