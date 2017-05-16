Fiat 500 receives new appearance packages
16 May 2017 16:21:53
|Tweet
Fiat 500 is renowned as one of the most easy to customize cars on the market. Even so, Fiat decided to go further with the options available on the US market and launched new optional appearance packages: Sport Black Trim, Two-Tone, and Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe. Additional options include an automatic transmission ($995), sunroof ($795) and Cabrio ($1,495).
The Sport Black Trim Package is available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop and features body-color sport fascias and fog lamps, black-trimmed headlamps, a black painted roof, side sill ground effects, black side-view mirror caps, black sport spoiler, black tail lamps and 16-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels.
Interior features include sport cloth bucket seats with silver accent stitching, a front-passenger armrest and a black instrument-panel bezel. The price for the package is $1,295.
Available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop, customers may select a Nero (black), Rosso (red) or Bianco (white) accent roof and matching mirror caps. The price for the package is $295.
Available on the Fiat 500 Abarth, this appearance package offers a secondary roof color choice of Nero (black), Rosso (red), Rhino (gray) or Bianco (white). In addition, an accent color (black, red, gray or white) may be chosen for the mirror caps, body-side stripe, roof and spoiler. The price for the package is $495.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...