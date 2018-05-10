Fiat 500 reaches two million cars in Tychy factory

The current 500 is supporting the Fiat brand with is everlasting popularity and diverse range. The rebirth of the 500 model was a real succes, even now, 10 years after.





The two millionth Fiat 500 was made at the Tychy plant in Poland today. The Fiat 500C Collezione, sporting an exclusive two-tone white and grey Primavera livery and powered by the 85hp TwinAir Turbo engine, will be sold in Italy.





The new special series celebrates the 500 with new colour and material combinations and a cool and stylish spirit. It comes packed with standard equipment including 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome-plated accents, a grey/white/grey beauty line and the cursive “Collezione” badge on the boot.





Production of the Fiat 500 started in Tychy in 2007 when the new model was introduced. It was also the first city car in the world to be named Car of the Year that same year. With more than 200,000 units made a year, today the Polish plant is one of the most advanced FCA factories in the world.





The production of the two millionth car at the Tychy plant is a proud milestone in this remarkable success story. The iconic Fiat is sold in over 100 countries worldwide with over 80 percent of sales outside Italy. For the last five years it has been the bestseller in Europe in its segment, holding a market share of 14.6% at the end of 2017.





In its eleventh year, nearly 60,000 units were sold in Europe during the third quarter of 2018 – an all-time record for the current 500. During the first quarter of 2018, the Fiat 500 was the market leader in nine countries (UK, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia) and was in the top three in seven others (Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria).









Tags: fiat, fiat 500, fiat tychy, fiat 500 production, tychy plant

