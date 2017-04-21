Home » News » Fiat » Fiat 500 Mirror special edition launched in UK

Fiat 500 Mirror special edition launched in UK

21 April 2017 17:26:47

This year, Fiat is celebrating 10 years since the launch of the new generation 500. The mini car became very successful in Europe and now benefits from a special edition created to increase its appeal among UK customers.

It is called Fiat 500 Mirror and marks the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the Fiat 500.

The Fiat 500 Mirror is available in a choice of five exterior colours, including Electronica Blue, and enhances its look with chrome finished door mirror covers, a brushed aluminium “Mirror” badge on the B pillar and 14-inch wheels with chrome finished wheel covers. 15-inch alloy wheels are also available as an option.

Standard equipment is extended to include speed limiter, integrated controls on the leather steering wheel and Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen with Bluetooth, USB-AUX IN ports and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 
The introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means that users can access the main applications of their smartphones directly on the 7-inch screen of the Uconnect system. Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Apple Music, messages, phone and more with Siri or the Uconnect touchscreen, while Android Auto integration also allows drivers to manage the compatible content and features on their device directly from the integrated touch screen or by using the system’s vocal commands. 

The new Fiat 500 Mirror is available as both a hatchback and a convertible, with the 1.2-litre 69hp petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol registers a fuel consumption of 60.1 mpg on the combined cycle and emits just 110g/km CO2. When combined with the Dualogic gearbox, the mpg increases to 62.8 on the combined cycle and the CO2 drops to 105g/km. 

The Fiat 500 Mirror is now available to order with a starting price of £12,515.



