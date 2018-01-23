Fiat 500 Mirror family launched in UK

Fiat wants to keep its range updated and in line with current technology requests coming from the young public. So is introducing the Fiat 500 Mirror family, which features the Uconnect LINK technology, Apple CarPlay-ready and compatible with Android Auto as standard.





Apple CarPlay shows road directions, optimised according to traffic conditions, and it can be used to make and receive phone calls, open text messages and play music while allowing the driver to remain focused on the road. Android Auto projects compatible apps and services on the central display and is designed to make retrieving information while driving easy and safe, such as using Google Maps, accessing music, multimedia content and popular messaging applications.





High-resolution 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition function, aux-in and USB ports with iPod integration and controls on the steering wheel come as standard.





The Fiat 500 Mirror special edition is based on the Lounge trim and is available as a convertible or hatchback. It is instantly recognisable thanks to its new look and is available in all the body colours of the 500 Lounge range, with the addition of Electronica Blue.





This new version adds chrome mirror caps and 16-inch alloy wheels to the exterior as well as a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and exclusive black upholstery with white details to the interior. The 500 Mirror is available exclusively in combination with the 1.2 69hp petrol engine.





The Fiat 500X Mirror builds on the Pop Star trim but comes with satin chrome details, “Mirror” badge on the pillar, 17-inch matte black alloy wheels and Bi-Xenon headlights. Blue Jeans matte paint is available as an exclusive option on 500X Mirror along with satin chrome roofbars . As standard, the exclusive matte Blue Jeans colour extends to the dashboard fascia and seat upholstery, with blue stitching accents. The 500X Mirror is available with the 1.6 E-Torq 110hp petrol and 1.4 MultiAir 140hp petrol engine, also available with DCT.





Characteristic chrome details, chrome mirror caps, a Mirror badge on the pillar and fog lights are all standard on the 500L Mirror, building on the Pop Star specification. The new bi-colour Venezia blue paintwork and grey roof is exclusively available as an option, adding grey mirror caps. The Fiat 500L Mirror engine line-up features the 1.4 95hp petrol and the 1.4 T-Jet 120hp.

















Tags: fiat, fiat 500x, fiat 500 family, fiat 500 mirror, fiat 500x mirror

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles