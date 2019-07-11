Fiat 500 Dolcevita unveiled

Until we will see a new generation 500, which might take a while, Fiat is maintaining the appeal of the current Fiat 500 with special editions.





The new 500 Dolcevita special edition holds the same values that underlie the most authentic Italian style that is embodied by the "Dolce Vita" years. As befitting for a timeless beauty, the new car sports an exclusive Bossa Nova White livery, enhanced by a red and white beauty line drawn around the entire silhouette.





Reflecting the elegance of the era, the new 500 has a cursive "Dolcevita" chrome badge on the rear that perfectly complements the chrome bonnet line, the chrome door mirror covers and the body coloured side moulding with the "500" logo. The look is completed by elegant 16-inch white alloy wheels and fixed glass roof on the hatchback version.





The convertible version of the 500 Dolcevita, for the first time in the history of the model, is fitted with a white-and-blue striped top with embroidered red "500" logo inspired by the deck chairs and beach umbrellas of the Italian Riviera.





The interior of the 500 Dolcevita has its wooden dashboard and contrasting beauty line. To ensure stability, flexibility and perfect resistance over time, the wood is applied onto an ultra-light carbon shell. The passenger compartment is the perfect match for the exteriors and is made even more exclusive by new ivory-coloured leather seats with embroidered 500 badge, red piping and a wicker-inspired central panel. The ivory colour scheme is mirrored in the floor mats.





This special edition embodies the values of Italian Glamour and the lifestyle involving fashion, design, art and the aesthetics of everyday life, taste and imagination. These are the ingredients of the identity and charm of Italy, of which the 500 is one of the most famous symbols in the world. The anniversary is even more exciting because this year it coincides with the 120th year of the Fiat brand, a milestone that only a few car manufacturers in the world can boast.





Available in two configurations, hatchback and convertible, the 500 Dolcevita special edition includes the 69hp 1.2-litre engine with manual transmission. It can also be paired with the optional Dualogic gearbox.





Ordering will open at the end of July, with prices starting from £17,995 for the hatchback version, and £20,995 for the convertible.













