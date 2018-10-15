Fiat 500 Collezione introduced in UK

The current generation Fiat 500 has already a very long career, being introduced on the market in 2007. 11 years later, Fiat keeps the interest on its urban car with special editions, like the most recent Collezione edition.





Available in two versions, with grey soft top, the new 500 Collezione sports unique and original liveries, including the striking hatchback with standard fixed sunroof or exclusive convertible two-tone Avantgarde Bordeaux and Tech House Grey combo called "Brunello" that evokes the glamour of fashion and the colours of autumn.





The car is also available in Avantgarde Bordeaux, Tech House and Crossover Black. The brand-new Cortina Grey is appearing for the first time on this special edition. The exterior lines are embellished by a chrome trim on the bonnet and a copper-coloured beauty line, which matches the finish of the standard 16-inch alloy wheels.





The interiors also hint to the world of fashion in the pinstripe fabric interiors with techno leather inserts, Bordeaux 500 logo and black piping. A copper-coloured line stands out against the body coloured dashboard and echos the exterior beauty line. The new Fiat 500 also comes as standard with parking sensors and rain and dusk sensors for added comfort, practicality and safety. Black specific floor mats featuring the embroidered “Collezione” logo in burgundy are also standard.





The new Fiat 500 Collezione is available exclusively with the 1.2-litre 69hp engine, and can also be optioned with the Dualogic gearbox and paddle shift.





The new Fiat 500 Collezione will be available to order from 13 October with prices starting from £14,060.









Tags: fiat, fiat 500, fiat 500 collezione, fiat 500 special edition

