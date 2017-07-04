Home » News » Fiat » Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since launch

Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since launch

4 July 2017 18:30:57

t is seen as one of the most iconic cars that Italy have ever built and one of the most popular across the Globe. The small but very successful Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since it was first launched. 

Rolling off the production line at Fiat’s Mirafiori plant in Turin for the very first time on July 4th 1957 the small model quickly became a global phenomenon. During its first production run, which finally ended in 1975, almost four million 500s were sold internationally, a staggering 400,000 of which can still be found on Italian roads today.

After two decades in retirement the 500 was reimagined and reborn in 2007. To date more than two million sales of the second-generation model have been achieved worldwide and the model has won more than 40 top industry awards including World Car Design of the Year in 2009.
In its most recent form, the model has led the way in car personalisation, providing a huge range of interior and exterior accessories and enhancements that allow buyers to tailor a car that perfectly reflects their personality and sense of style.


