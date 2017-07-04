Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since launch
4 July 2017 18:30:57


t is seen as one of the most iconic cars that Italy have ever built and one of the most popular across the Globe. The small but very successful Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since it was first launched.
Rolling off the production line at Fiat’s Mirafiori plant in Turin for the very first time on July 4th 1957 the small model quickly became a global phenomenon. During its first production run, which finally ended in 1975, almost four million 500s were sold internationally, a staggering 400,000 of which can still be found on Italian roads today.
After two decades in retirement the 500 was reimagined and reborn in 2007. To date more than two million sales of the second-generation model have been achieved worldwide and the model has won more than 40 top industry awards including World Car Design of the Year in 2009.
In its most recent form, the model has led the way in car personalisation, providing a huge range of interior and exterior accessories and enhancements that allow buyers to tailor a car that perfectly reflects their personality and sense of style.
Related Specs
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
1972 Fiat 126Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
