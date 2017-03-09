Fiat 500 60th anniversary unveiled in Geneva
9 March 2017 18:34:37
|Tweet
4th of July, 1957. This was the date on which the “500” was first produced in Turin, the “big small car” which soon became the emblem of the concept of driving for the mass market. The figures linked to this success are significant: over 4 million vehicles have been sold.
Fifty years on, again on the 4th of July, Fiat launched the 500 of the new millennium and in the first months of 2017 will break the record of two million cars sold.
When Fiat celebrates sixty years of its global icon, for the occasion, the Geneva show will provide the stage for the launch of the special 60th anniversary series. This exclusive numbered limited edition pays tribute to the original 500 through a specific characterisation.
Exclusively available as a convertible, the Fiat 500 special 60th anniversary series presents brand new dual-colour paintwork evocatively named Dolcevita: three-layer White for the body of the car and pastel Ivory for the bonnet and pillars. The grey and burgundy waistrail enhances this chromatic combination, whereas the colour chosen for the hood is grey.
The style of this special series is enhanced by its chrome mirror caps, special 16 inch lightweight alloy wheel rims and a dedicated logo: 560. Here we truly have a brand within a brand, as the red “6” and “0” are contained in the last two figures of the 500 logo. This exclusive badge adorns the pillar and also appears on the chrome sill and the numbered limited edition nameplate.
The interior also presents retro details, such as the tubular elements of the seats in ivory leather with contrasting burgundy seams, which match the central part of the dashboard, and the bespoke dual-colour car mats.
Standard features include a leather gear stick knob and steering wheel with built-in commands, the 7 inch Uconnect Radio Live touchscreen system with Bluetooth, satellite navigator and USB and AUX IN ports; 7 inch TFT, automatic climate control, fog lights and rear parking sensors. The 2017 innovations are also present: Speed Limiter and Cruise control and, on request, the CarPlay and Android Auto system; this makes possible for users to access the main applications of their smartphones directly on the 7 inch screen of the UconnectT system integrated on the central console.
The selection of engines available on the 500 Sessantesimo includes two petrol engines – also available with robotic Dualogic gearbox and paddle shift – the 1.2 with 69 HP and the 0.9 TwinAir with 85 HP. All engines are Euro 6, including the small turbodiesel 1.3 16v Multijet II 95 HP version.
The Fiat 500 60th anniversary special series will be available for order from 9 March; the edition will total 560 cars, all with individual authenticity certificate, for sale on the main EMEA region markets with delivery from 4 July.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
1972 Fiat 126Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...