Fiat 500 1957 Edition package offered in US
4 October 2018 06:44:19
Fiat is offering its US customers an important package, dedicated to a car that has a long history with the brand: the small 500.
Celebrating its legendary past, the FIAT brand announced today the new Fiat 500 1957 Edition in both hatchback and cabrio configurations. The 1957 Edition highlights the spirit, romance and culture of the FIAT brand by paying homage to the original 1957 Nuova Cinquecento (New 500).
Based on the Fiat 500 Lounge model, the 1957 Edition complements its updated iconic silhouette with a vintage look. Consumers will have a choice of three new 16-inch retro-inspired wheel options (White, Green or Blue).
Other highlights include a retro fascia with bright inserts and retro FIAT badging. Additional exterior touches include retro Ivory door-trim panels, White exterior mirrors, two-toned paint with a White roof on hatchback models, a Black soft top on cabrio models, and three retro-inspired paint colors: Celeste Blue (Retro Light Blue), Chiaro (Light Green) and Bianco Ice (White).
Continuing the 1957 Edition's vintage look is an Avorio (Ivory) interior environment contrasted with premium Marrone (Brown) leather seats. Avorio accent stitching vertically crosses seatbacks and seat cushions, while detailed stitching at the perimeter underscores the Cinquecento's craftsmanship.
The retro theme continues with Ivory door-trim panels and a Marrone leather shift boot (with manual transmission) that are color-keyed to the leather seats for a harmonious look.
The Fiat 500 1957 Edition model comes with the standard 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, which features a single turbocharger, twin intercoolers and a sport-tuned exhaust, and delivers 135 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque – 34 more standard horsepower than the previous model. The MultiAir Turbo engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and is available with a six-speed automatic transmission.
The Fiat 500 1957 Edition package is available for a U.S. price (MSRP) of $995 and will be available in FIAT studios this fall.
