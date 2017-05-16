Home » News » Fiat » Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition

Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition

16 May 2017

Paying homage to the original 124 Spider nearly 50 years after its introduction, the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is now ready to be ordered in the uS. to marks the important moment, Fiat announced the first unit of its convertible will be sold in a special edition on gilt.com website.

The sale of the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso launched on May 9  and was sold within a day of the launch. The purchase price for the Prima Edizione Lusso Fiat 124 Spider was $31,500 and included a Prima gift worth $500 and a $1,000 Gilt Travel Credit to spend any way the guest would like.

The special edition is individually numbered with a commemorative badge and available in exclusive Azzurro Italia (Blue) exterior paint with premium leather seats in Saddle. Consumers who purchase a Prima Edizione also receive limited-edition items, including a premium leather bag, journal with pen, and a poster showcasing original design illustration with vehicle dimensions.
“More and more consumers are seeking unique shopping purchases through an online experience, and the fact that the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition sold within 24 hours is a testament to both the vehicle and the Gilt platform through which it was offered,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. 


