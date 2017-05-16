Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition
16 May 2017
Paying homage to the original 124 Spider nearly 50 years after its introduction, the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is now ready to be ordered in the uS. to marks the important moment, Fiat announced the first unit of its convertible will be sold in a special edition on gilt.com website.
The sale of the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso launched on May 9 and was sold within a day of the launch. The purchase price for the Prima Edizione Lusso Fiat 124 Spider was $31,500 and included a Prima gift worth $500 and a $1,000 Gilt Travel Credit to spend any way the guest would like.
The special edition is individually numbered with a commemorative badge and available in exclusive Azzurro Italia (Blue) exterior paint with premium leather seats in Saddle. Consumers who purchase a Prima Edizione also receive limited-edition items, including a premium leather bag, journal with pen, and a poster showcasing original design illustration with vehicle dimensions.
“More and more consumers are seeking unique shopping purchases through an online experience, and the fact that the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition sold within 24 hours is a testament to both the vehicle and the Gilt platform through which it was offered,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
