Fiat 124 Spider new options
9 September 2018 15:02:01
With not such a long career on the US market, the Fiat 124 Spider is already being updated with some new options. Options include a new Record Monza Exhaust, a new Veleno Appearance Group and new custom center stripes.
Available on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models, the Record Monza Exhaust, factory-installed $995, is a tribute to the speed record broken by Carlo Abarth on the famous Italian circuit.
Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models equipped with the Record Monza Exhaust also benefit from enhanced technology, performance attributes and unique design features. With a dual-path exhaust setup that includes a spring-loaded diversion valve, the system modifies exhaust tone and flow according to different driving dynamics and engine loads. When the vehicle is at idle or low throttle, exhaust tones are reflected with lower noise levels. However, when full throttle is engaged, the valve system will maximize exhaust flow, bypassing the muffler, and complement acceleration with the signature “Abarth Growl” for an unmistakable road presence.
Also available on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models is the Veleno Appearance Group. The appearance group includes red exterior mirror caps, a red lower fascia lip and a red front tow hook. Inside, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest highlight the signature Abarth racing heritage.
The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group is available with four exterior colors: Puro White Tri-Coat Pearl, Brillante White, Forte Black Metallic and Chiaro Silver Metallic. Interior colors include Nero (black) or Nero/Rosso (black/red).
The new “Double Rally Stripe” is available in either white or red. Also available is the multi-colored “Retro Stripe” in both white/gray and red/gray combinations.
