Home » News » Fiat » Fiat 124 Spider new options

Fiat 124 Spider new options

9 September 2018 15:02:01

With not such a long career on the US market, the Fiat 124 Spider is already being updated with some new options. Options include a new Record Monza Exhaust, a new Veleno Appearance Group and new custom center stripes.

Available on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models, the Record Monza Exhaust, factory-installed $995, is a tribute to the speed record broken by Carlo Abarth on the famous Italian circuit.

Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models equipped with the Record Monza Exhaust also benefit from enhanced technology, performance attributes and unique design features. With a dual-path exhaust setup that includes a spring-loaded diversion valve, the system modifies exhaust tone and flow according to different driving dynamics and engine loads. When the vehicle is at idle or low throttle, exhaust tones are reflected with lower noise levels. However, when full throttle is engaged, the valve system will maximize exhaust flow, bypassing the muffler, and complement acceleration with the signature “Abarth Growl” for an unmistakable road presence.
Fiat 124 Spider new options
Fiat 124 Spider new options Photos

Also available on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models is the Veleno Appearance Group. The appearance group includes red exterior mirror caps, a red lower fascia lip and a red front tow hook. Inside, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest highlight the signature Abarth racing heritage.

The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group is available with four exterior colors: Puro White Tri-Coat Pearl, Brillante White, Forte Black Metallic and Chiaro Silver Metallic. Interior colors include Nero (black) or Nero/Rosso (black/red).

The new “Double Rally Stripe” is available in either white or red. Also available is the multi-colored “Retro Stripe” in both white/gray and red/gray combinations.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles

Fiat 124 Spider new options Photos (1 photos)
  • Fiat 124 Spider new options

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volvo 360C concept is the future of autonomous driving

    Volvo 360C concept is the future of autonomous driving

  2. Lister LFP to become the fastest SUV on the planet

    Lister LFP to become the fastest SUV on the planet

  3. 2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan UK pricing announced

    2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan UK pricing announced

  4.  
  5. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019

    BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019

  6. 2019 Hyundai Elantra US pricing announced

    2019 Hyundai Elantra US pricing announced

  7. 2019 BMW X2 M35i has the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by the German car manufacturer

    2019 BMW X2 M35i has the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by the German car manufacturer

Related Specs

  1. 1972 Fiat 126

    Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 1995 Fiat Coupe 2.0 16V Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 295.0 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  3. 1964 Fiat Abarth 1000 Berlina Corsa

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 56.7 kw / 76 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  4. 1960 Fiat Abarth 1000 Bialbero

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 67.9 kw / 91 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A

  5. 1966 Fiat Abarth 1000 SP

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 78.3 kw / 105 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Lexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble BeachLexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble Beach
Lexus wants to mark its presence as the main sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the introduction of a specially designed concept, called ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in ChinaRolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...

Future Cars

McLaren readies the new GT3 contender, based on the 720SMcLaren readies the new GT3 contender, based on the 720S
After it unveiled its newest car created by McLaren Special operations, the UK manufacturer is making important announcements for its motorsport fans. ...

Market News

BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Dua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remixDua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remix
Jaguar already announced a partnership with Dua-Lipa the famous singer and songwriter that has become its official ambassador. Now, Dua Lipa has collaborated ...

Motorsports

Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo SportToyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...

Videos

Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble BeachMercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Copyright CarSession.com