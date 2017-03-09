Fiat 124 Spider Europa introduced in Geneva

Fiat will showcase a special edition of the current 124 Spider during this year Geneva Motor Show. It is called Europa and will celebrate the launch of the original version by Pininfarina at the same event 36 years ago, with a new, special set of features.





The model on display will be in Passione Red bodywork, the ultimate colour that identifies Italian sporty “2-seaters” and a set of 17” four-spoke alloy wheels, developed by Mopar as a tribute to the original version.





An additional touch of style is added by the silver rear view mirror caps and black leather seats.





The vehicle contains a wide range of equipment: 4 airbags, full-led front headlamps with Adaptive Front Light System, which direct the beam of light based on the speed and the direction of the curve, 7” radio, mp3 with USB port and premium Bose Hi-Fi system with 9 speakers, including a dual speaker set in the headrest of both seats and a subwoofer, leather steering wheel. Cruise control, keyless entry, rear camera and navigation system with 3D maps.





Finally, the 124 Spider Europa has a celebratory, numbered plaque inside and the 124 logo on the front grille. From a technical viewpoint, the vehicle on display at the Motor Show is fitted with manual 6-gear transmission, combined with a 4-cylinder turbo 1.4 litre engine featuring MultiAir technology, which provides 140 HP of power and 240 Nm of torque for a 215 km/h (133 mph) maximum speed, and only 7.5 seconds for accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h.





The 124 Spider features a high double wishbone suspension on the front and a multi-link on the rear. Steering has an electric power assist system.









Tags: fiat, fiat 124 spider europa, fiat 124 spider, fiat 124 spider special edition, fiat 124 spider geneva 2017, fiat geneva 2017

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles