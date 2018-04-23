Ferrari Portofino European tour announced

In order to promote its range of supercars, Ferrari is organising an European tour starting this April. It will be called Ferrari Portofino and will begin on April 16th.





The famous Ligurian town, that both gave the car its name and played host to a world premiere attended by hundreds of clients last September, provides the starting line from which 20 examples of the new Ferrari will depart to over 60 cities across the continent.





The Prancing Horse’s most loyal enthusiasts and collectors will take part to a truly exclusive preview of the car’s prowess as they take turns behind the wheel of the Ferrari Portofino on Europe’s most beautiful roads and experience the car’s performance across a wide variety of conditions.





Three alternating itineraries will crisscross very different terrains, ranging from the rolling Tuscan hills to the slopes of the Alps, the Cote d’Azur, the Scandinavian Peninsula, Stockholm Bay and the Port of Belfast. Settings that will provide the perfect showcase for the driving pleasure and versatility of this stunning convertible GT, permitting clients to savour the V8 engine’s 600 cv.









Tags: ferrari, ferrari portofino, ferrari portofino tour, ferrari european tour

Posted in Ferrari, New Vehicles