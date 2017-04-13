Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

If you don't want to travel to Abu Dhabi to experience the excitement of the impressive Ferrari Theme Park, you can book yourself a ticket to Spain. In the famous Portaventura park, Ferrari just launched its attractions, including a fantastic roller coaster that reaches 180 km/h in just 5 seconds.

You can virtually visit the adventure park by viewing the movie bellow.





Tags: ferrari, ferrari theme park, ferrari portaventura park

Posted in Ferrari, Various News