Home » News » Ferrari » Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

13 April 2017 17:53:47

If you don't want to travel to Abu Dhabi to experience the excitement of the impressive Ferrari Theme Park, you can book yourself a ticket to Spain. In the famous Portaventura park, Ferrari just launched its attractions, including a fantastic roller coaster that reaches 180 km/h in just 5 seconds. 
 
You can virtually visit the adventure park by viewing the movie bellow.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Ferrari, Various News

Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain Photos (1 photos)
  • Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Volvo XC60 to be launched on 90th anniversary

    2019 Volvo XC60 to be launched on 90th anniversary

  2. Citroen C-Aircross Concept to be showcased in Shanghai

    Citroen C-Aircross Concept to be showcased in Shanghai

  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce launched in the UK

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce launched in the UK

  4.  
  5. Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

    Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

  6. Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

    Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

  7. Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017

    Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017

Related Specs

  1. 1948 Ferrari 166 Inter

    Engine: V12, Power: 82.0 kw / 110.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  2. 1959 Ferrari 196 S Dino

    Engine: 60 Degree V6, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 7200 rpmN/A

  3. 1950 Ferrari 212 Inter

    Engine: V12, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A

  4. 1959 Ferrari 246 S Dino

    Engine: Type 169 Dino V6, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A

  5. 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Bertone Berlinetta

    Engine: Tipo 168 V12, Power: 164.1 kw / 220 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

McLaren Hyper GT sketch releasedMcLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plantMazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com