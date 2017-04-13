Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain
13 April 2017 17:53:47
If you don't want to travel to Abu Dhabi to experience the excitement of the impressive Ferrari Theme Park, you can book yourself a ticket to Spain. In the famous Portaventura park, Ferrari just launched its attractions, including a fantastic roller coaster that reaches 180 km/h in just 5 seconds.
You can virtually visit the adventure park by viewing the movie bellow.
