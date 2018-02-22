Home » News » Ferrari » Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari

Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari

22 February 2018 17:34:39

When it comes to Ferrari, not only the speed and the design make the cars desirable. There is also the story of the brand. A brand founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the central figure of the brand, the father of the Scuderia.

Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the son of Alfredo and Adalgisa, was born in Modena on 18 February 1898. As a child, he showed an unbridled passion for cars (his father, after all, had a workshop) and as an adult he went on to become not only a great car manufacturer but one of the world’s greatest representatives of the Italian spirit. He was also one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century.

To celebrate his 120th birth anniversary, a photographic exhibition has been organised at Enzo's birthplace, within the complex that now houses the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. It includes images depicting him at various stages of his life: from childhood to adulthood, from his career as a driver to that of a manager and manufacturer alongside unforgettable motor racing champions such as Nuvolari, Castellotti and Villeneuve.
Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari
Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari Photos

“It seems incredible to think that Enzo Ferrari was born in the 19th century," says Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne. “His lesson is more relevant than ever and his modernity unquestionable. He was a man with extraordinary vision and ability to manage people and resources as well as a strong entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional courage. One wonders what he could have achieved if he had had access to today’s technical resources and knowledge. The mark that he left on the world remains a source of pride for all of us at Ferrari and for the whole of Italy.”


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Ferrari, Various News

Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari Photos (1 photos)
  • Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Vauxhall Combo Life unveiled

    2018 Vauxhall Combo Life unveiled

  2. Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017

    Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017

  3. Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari

    Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari

  4.  
  5. Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe

    Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe

  6. Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range

    Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range

  7. Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results

    Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results

Related Specs

  1. 1947 Ferrari 125 Sport

    Engine: V12, Power: 53.7 kw / 72 bhp @ 5600 rpmN/A

  2. 1961 Ferrari 156 F1

    Engine: Type 178, 120 Degree, Dino V6, Power: 141.7 kw / 190 bhp @ 9500 rpmN/A

  3. 1963 Ferrari 156 F1

    Engine: Type 178 V6, Power: 152.9 kw / 205 bhp @ 10500 rpmN/A

  4. 1964 Ferrari 158 F1

    Engine: Type 205/B V8, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 11000 rpmN/A

  5. 1947 Ferrari 159 S

    Engine: V12, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

MG3 receives new accessory pack in UKMG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CESMercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ...

Various News

Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of LivingAston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com