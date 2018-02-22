Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari
22 February 2018 17:34:39
When it comes to Ferrari, not only the speed and the design make the cars desirable. There is also the story of the brand. A brand founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the central figure of the brand, the father of the Scuderia.
Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the son of Alfredo and Adalgisa, was born in Modena on 18 February 1898. As a child, he showed an unbridled passion for cars (his father, after all, had a workshop) and as an adult he went on to become not only a great car manufacturer but one of the world’s greatest representatives of the Italian spirit. He was also one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century.
To celebrate his 120th birth anniversary, a photographic exhibition has been organised at Enzo's birthplace, within the complex that now houses the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. It includes images depicting him at various stages of his life: from childhood to adulthood, from his career as a driver to that of a manager and manufacturer alongside unforgettable motor racing champions such as Nuvolari, Castellotti and Villeneuve.
“It seems incredible to think that Enzo Ferrari was born in the 19th century," says Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne. “His lesson is more relevant than ever and his modernity unquestionable. He was a man with extraordinary vision and ability to manage people and resources as well as a strong entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional courage. One wonders what he could have achieved if he had had access to today’s technical resources and knowledge. The mark that he left on the world remains a source of pride for all of us at Ferrari and for the whole of Italy.”
