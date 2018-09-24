Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 unveiled

Ferrari knows that its clients love exclusive cars, so is launching two special editions in occasion of the company’s Capital Market’s Day at the factory in Maranello. These limited-edition special-series cars are named Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 and are the first in a new segment called ‘Icone’ and draw inspiration from the most evocative Ferraris of the 1950s and feature the most advanced sports car technology available today.





The Monza SP1 and SP2 reference the iconic Ferrari racing barchettas of the past, not least the 1948 166 MM, which originally inspired the name ‘barchetta’, and the 750 Monza and 860 Monza. These models helped build the Ferrari legend in the 1950s by delivering a slew of victories in the World Sports Car Championship.





The Ferrari Monza SP1 was designed as an uncompromising single-seat road car. The second configuration, the Monza SP2, thanks to the elimination of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second protective screen and a second roll-bar, is instead a two-seater enabling the passenger to share the same driving sensations.





The Monza SP1 and SP2 feature a unique design, the best weight-to-power ratio of any barchetta, thanks to the extensive use of carbon-fibre in construction, and head-and tail-lights, wheels and interior, which further enhance the cars’ exclusivity.





Equipped with the most powerful engine Maranello has ever built, a 810 cv V12, they can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.9 seconds.





A radical choice was made for the design of the cars’ compact doors which open upwards. Equally important is the all-carbon-fibre one-piece bonnet-wing assembly which is hinged at the front to showcase the imposing V12 engine once open.





As with racing models, the bodyshell of both cars is made entirely from lightweight carbon-fibre. The entire interior is trimmed in the same material with a natural finish to enhance the sporty impact of the design.





Especially for Monza SP1 and SP2 owners Ferrari, in collaboration with two leading luxury brands, Loro Piana and Berluti, has created elegant gentlemen-driver-inspired apparel and accessories. The driver’s selection includes racing overalls, jersey, helmet, gloves, scarf and driving shoes.













