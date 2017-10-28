Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend
28 October 2017 07:05:08
|Tweet
I hope you know the mighty Ferrari FXX K. In this case you'll have to know that the Italian car manufacturer will unveil this weekend an Evolution treatment of that model.
The car will be showcased at a special event at the Mugello Cicuit. THe Ferrari FKK X uses a V12 enine rated at 860 horsepower and an electric motor rated at 190 horsepower. The hybird powertrain delivers 1.050 horsepower and an impressive 900 Nm peak of torque.
The Evolution pack will boost the performances thanks to some aerodynamic modifications. But these are all the details we know about the upcoming Ferrari FXX K Evo.
Details about pricing are not available but we can be sure that one example will be sold for more than 3 million USD.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend
Mercedes E-Class Coupe and Cabrio get new four cylinder engine
2017 Citroen C4 Cactus official photos and infos
-
Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition
Renault stepping back from Formula E in 2018
Limited edition 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series launched
Related Specs
2008 Ferrari FXX EvoluzioneEngine: 65 Degree, Aluminum V12, Power: 641.3 kw / 860 bhp @ 9500 rpm, Torque: 690 nm / 508.9 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Bertone BerlinettaEngine: Tipo 168 V12, Power: 164.1 kw / 220 bhpN/A
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Drogo BerlinettaEngine: V12, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhpN/A
1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB BerlinettaEngine: Tipo 168, Colombo, Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A
1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta CompetizioneEngine: Tipo 168B Colombo 60° V12, Power: 205.1 kw / 275 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...