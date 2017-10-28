Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend

I hope you know the mighty Ferrari FXX K. In this case you'll have to know that the Italian car manufacturer will unveil this weekend an Evolution treatment of that model.





The car will be showcased at a special event at the Mugello Cicuit. THe Ferrari FKK X uses a V12 enine rated at 860 horsepower and an electric motor rated at 190 horsepower. The hybird powertrain delivers 1.050 horsepower and an impressive 900 Nm peak of torque.





The Evolution pack will boost the performances thanks to some aerodynamic modifications. But these are all the details we know about the upcoming Ferrari FXX K Evo.





Details about pricing are not available but we can be sure that one example will be sold for more than 3 million USD.

