Home » News » Ferrari » Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend

Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend

28 October 2017 07:05:08

I hope you know the mighty Ferrari FXX K. In this case you'll have to know that the Italian car manufacturer will unveil this weekend an Evolution treatment of that model. 

The car will be showcased at a special event at the Mugello Cicuit. THe Ferrari FKK X uses a V12 enine rated at 860 horsepower and an electric motor rated at 190 horsepower. The hybird powertrain delivers 1.050 horsepower and an impressive 900 Nm peak of torque. 

The Evolution pack will boost the performances thanks to some aerodynamic modifications. But these are all the details we know about the upcoming Ferrari FXX K Evo. 

Details about pricing are not available but we can be sure that one example will be sold for more than 3 million USD. 
 
 

Tags: ,

Posted in Ferrari, New Vehicles

Source: Ferrari

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend

    Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend

  2. Mercedes E-Class Coupe and Cabrio get new four cylinder engine

    Mercedes E-Class Coupe and Cabrio get new four cylinder engine

  3. 2017 Citroen C4 Cactus official photos and infos

    2017 Citroen C4 Cactus official photos and infos

  4.  
  5. Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition

    Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition

  6. Renault stepping back from Formula E in 2018

    Renault stepping back from Formula E in 2018

  7. Limited edition 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series launched

    Limited edition 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series launched

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Ferrari FXX Evoluzione

    Engine: 65 Degree, Aluminum V12, Power: 641.3 kw / 860 bhp @ 9500 rpm, Torque: 690 nm / 508.9 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm

  2. 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Bertone Berlinetta

    Engine: Tipo 168 V12, Power: 164.1 kw / 220 bhpN/A

  3. 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Drogo Berlinetta

    Engine: V12, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhpN/A

  4. 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

    Engine: Tipo 168, Colombo, Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A

  5. 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione

    Engine: Tipo 168B Colombo 60° V12, Power: 205.1 kw / 275 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie OliverLand Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...

Future Cars

McLaren to unveil its most track-focused carMcLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehiclesInfiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...

Various News

This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLarenThis donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com