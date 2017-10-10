Ferrari confirms an SUV
10 October 2017 10:46:28
|Tweet
A few months ago we have recived some news regarding a Ferrari badged SUV. But today we have the official news. During a speech at New York Stock Exchange, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles boss Sergio Marchionne confirmed that Ferrari is planing an SUV.
But don't panik because the production model is at least 30 months away.
“We’re dead serious about this. We need to learn how to master this whole new relationship between exclusivity and scarcity of product, then we’re going to balance this desire to grow with a widening of the product portfolio”, said Marchionne.
The decision to deliver an SUV is very simple. Ferrari wants a piece of the super SUV-pie a segmnet which is expected to grow in the next years with models like Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1948 Ferrari 166 MM Zagato PanoramicaEngine: Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 158.63 nm / 117 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1968 Ferrari 246 TasmaniaEngine: V6, Power: 212.5 kw / 285.0 bhp @ 8900 rpmN/A
1962 Ferrari 250 GT BreadvanEngine: V12 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 217.7 kw / 292 bhpN/A
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de FranceEngine: Tipo 128C, 60 Degree, Siluminium V12, Power: 186.4 kw / 240 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
1950 Ferrari 275 S Fontana BarchettaEngine: Lampredi V12, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 7200 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...