Ferrari confirms an SUV

10 October 2017 10:46:28

A few months ago we have recived some news regarding a Ferrari badged SUV. But today we have the official news. During a speech at New York Stock Exchange, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles boss Sergio Marchionne confirmed that Ferrari is planing an SUV. 

But don't panik because the production model is at least 30 months away. 

“We’re dead serious about this. We need to learn how to master this whole new relationship between exclusivity and scarcity of product, then we’re going to balance this desire to grow with a widening of the product portfolio”, said Marchionne.

The decision to deliver an SUV is very simple. Ferrari wants a piece of the super SUV-pie a segmnet which is expected to grow in the next years with models like Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus. 

Source: Bloomberg

