Ferrari 812 Superfast unveiled in Geneva

Ferrari worked hard to show us its fastest supercar ever created. The Italian manufacturer showcased its creation during this year Geneva Motor Show. The car was called Ferrari 812 Superfast and featured a 12 cylinder engine.





That engine’s output has been boosted by 60 cv compared to the F12berlinetta, so that it unleashes a massive 800 CV, making the 812 Superfast the most powerful and fastest road-going Ferrari ever built (with the exception, of course, of the mid-rear-engined, special limited-series 12-cylinders). The 812 Superfast thus ushers in a new era in Ferrari 12-cylinder history.





The car exploits a highly evolved transaxle architecture that couples a front-mounted engine with a rear-mounted transmission.





The 812 Superfast is the first Ferrari to sport EPS (Electric Power Steering). Simply put, the 812 Superfast is the new benchmark for mid-front-engined sports cars. And at its heart is the new 12-cylinder which has forged its character.





The car also sees the introduction of the Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV) which, starting from the experience gained with the F12tdf, combines electric front-wheel steering assistance with the mechanical concept built around tyre dimensions and the rear-wheel steering. All integrated with the vehicle dynamics control systems based on Version 5.0 of the SSC.





The aerodynamic coefficient values delivered by the 812 Superfast are a significant improvement on those of the F12berlinetta. Mobile aero solutions, whether mechanically activated (active mobile aerodynamics) or activated by the pressure of the air itself (passive mobile aerodynamics), guarantee very low drag values. The choices made in this area were heavily influenced by those debuted on the special F12berlinetta-derived F12tdf, with which the 812 Superfast shares the same downforce values. All its aerodynamic coefficients, however, have been improved.









Tags: ferrari, ferrari 812, ferrari 812 superfast, ferrari geneva 2017

